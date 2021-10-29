The backers of breakfast restaurant Egghill say the spot is opening today, Oct. 29, in Edgehill Village.
Veteran chefs Parkes Brittain (The 404 Kitchen) and Luke Williams (Tailor Nashville) are overseeing the business, which will be located at 1201 Villa Place.
“Since we introduced the idea of Egghill, we have heard from folks in the area that a quality breakfast place is needed,” Brittain says. “This is a thriving neighborhood where people are on the go with work, their businesses and families. A quick, gourmet breakfast option is something our neighbors are telling us they will embrace.”
Egghill will share an address with Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, a regional chain backed by local private equity firm and holding company Blackbird Capital. According to a release, Blackbird Capital is the investor in Egghill, which will take about half the space once home to Edgehill Café. The space is adjacent to Jack Brown’s, which opened in late 2019.
Egghill is being billed as specializing in craft breakfast sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients. The business will target Music Row officials, Edgehill residents and Vanderbilt and Belmont universities faculty, staff and students seeking a “quick, high-quality breakfast option,” the release notes.
“Our hospitality investments trend toward simple concepts that have a big impact,” Blackbird Capital Principal Chenault Sanders says in the release. “Busy people should still expect great food for breakfast. We are excited about Egghill and the scalability of the concept.”
Egghill's hours of operations are Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to noon, and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Egghill will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.