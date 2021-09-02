The Gumbo Bros have been bringing delicious tastes of Louisiana since they opened in the Gulch in March. They have recently announced that they’ll be expanding service to include a Sunday brunch beginning this week on Sept. 5. The meal will be served from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and the menu looks legit!
Among the promised brunchy items are a bananas foster French toast made using authentic Leidenheimer bread, a plate of BBQ shrimp and grits that should be delightfully messy to eat, and a biscuit sammy made with andouille and Benton’s bacon along with scrambled eggs and cheddar. Expect some fun lunch cocktails as well.
The Gumbo Bros have chosen to treat their first brunch this Sunday as the kickoff for a weeklong fundraiser to aid the victims of Hurricane Ida, which has ravaged much of the Pelican State. The restaurant will donate a dollar of each alcoholic beverage sold during the week to Red Cross Disaster Relief services, and guests will also have the option to add an additional donation to their tab.
As always, eat well and do good!