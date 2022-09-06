We’re all about the food here at the Scene — especially in the Bites neighborhood of the website. So when our wonderful events staff came up with the idea to host the Nashville Food Faire to showcase local food and beverage purveyors, let’s just say that we sat up and took notice.
The free event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at OneC1ty from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and it will be more than your usual grazing table of vendors handing out samples from beneath 10-by-10 tents. I mean, sure, there will be that, but the curated list of vendors includes some really cool artisan producers, like the creative Japanese barbecue concept Kisser, the delicious meat-pie pros at Upstate Pierogi Co., tropical delights from The Salty Cubana, toothsome treats from Catapano Pasta Co. and dozens more local food and beverage producers.
But in addition to all that, there will also be food to purchase from interesting food trucks such as Bondi Bowls, The Mac Shack, Nash Dogs and Bubbled Up Waffles and Milkshakes. If that’s not enough food for you, there will also be a fun option called the Biscuits + Bloody Mary Garden, sponsored by Acme Feed & Seed, The Southern Steak and Oyster and Nashville Jam Co. Cafe. For just $29 in advance or $35 the day of, you’ll have access to a bloody mary bar stocked with all the accouterments to create your own bespoke morning cocktail. (But please try to show a little restraint if you can, because nobody really wants one of these, do they?)
To accompany your bloodies, take advantage of the biscuit bar stocked with innumerable jams and jellies and enjoy access to a VIP area in the shade and a free hemp shopping bag filled with swag from Hemp Factory Outlet and Turnip Truck. Buy your ticket in advance if you want to save a few bucks.
There will also be beer, spirits and cocktails to sample, sweet and savory foods to snack on, live music and a photo booth to document all the fun. Some of your favorite local chefs will be on hand to present cooking demos, and you can check out the list of all the participating vendors at the event’s website. Bar sales from the Nashville Food Faire will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, who will also have a food drive on site — clean out your pantry to bring along some donations.
Although the event is free for all, they do ask that you RSVP here so they can get a head count in advance.