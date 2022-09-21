I don’t know what the statute of limitations is for the Metro Parks police, but I must confess that I spent more than a little time sneaking around in local parks drinking beer during my misspent youth. That’s why it excites me just a little bit more to discover that East Nashville Beer Works is reprising its popular Fridays by the River pop-up beer garden in partnership with Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms. My teenage self would be delighted as long as they took my really bad fake ID. (They won’t, BTW. 21-and-up to drink!)
The series kicked off last Friday and will resume from 3 until 8 p.m. each Friday from Sept. 23 until Oct. 21. Make your way to the Riverview Pavilion next to the lake in Shelby Park to enjoy beer from ENBW, food trucks, music, yard games and picnic tables to hang out at and visit with your neighbors.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms to support their projects to keep the park beautiful and accessible.