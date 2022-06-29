A Dunkin’ drive-thru restaurant is planned for a vacant Gallatin Avenue property.
According to documents filed with Metro, the restaurant is planned for 926 Gallatin Ave., between Hunan Express and an Advance Financial location.
An entity that shares an address with Nashville-based HND Realty acquired the property in 2014. Will Hostettler of HND declined to comment. Legendary Grammy-winning banjo player Earl Scruggs once owned the property, according to Metro records.
According to the Metro filings, Bluemont Group of Knoxville is developing the site, with Development Management Group of Nashville as engineer and E+H Architects of Brentwood the architect.
The Dunkin’ location will primarily service drive-thru customers. It is located about 200 yards from a recently opened Starbucks on the other side of Gallatin.
Representatives with Dunkin, which is based in Quincy, Mass., could not be reached for comment.
“A less automobile-oriented design would be a better fit for this community, but I do expect a lot of New England transplants will be excited for this development,” says Metro Councilmember Sean Parker, whose District 5 includes the site. “I look forward to enjoying some tater rounds.”
This article originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.