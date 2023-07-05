Last year, Mayor John Cooper announced an initiative to address food insecurity in Nashville, and the logical partner in the venture was The Nashville Food Project. The organization has a long history of procuring food through donations and community gardens, and then converting the ingredients into healthy and delicious meals that they distribute throughout the county to those in need.
The Nashville Food Project’s largest annual fundraiser is their Nourish Dinner, an opportunity to come together and celebrate a meal that recognizes the contributions of local chefs to move the food world forward, both in their restaurants and in the rest of the city. Traditionally, guest chefs have participated in making the meal, but this year the culinary staff at The Nashville Food Project plans to let them enjoy the evening from their seats instead of the kitchen.
The event in the dining hall at Montgomery Bell Academy on Thursday, July 27, will honor the culinary traditions of Nashville by preparing a four-course dinner inspired by the talented chefs who have put the city on the foodie map, ranging from meat-and-three to hot chicken to fine dining. Led by the chief culinary officer of The Nashville Food Project, chef Bianca Morton, the kitchen will create homages to beloved local chefs like Deb Paquette and Patti Myint. Think tempura-fried cauliflower accented with Thai spices from International Market. That should be enough to get you excited!
In addition to the dinner, Nourish will feature a small auction of big items, so you won’t have to waith through an hourlong ordeal of sitting on your hands lest you accidentally buy something. Among the attractive items on the five-item auction are trips to 30A and Italy, as well as sporting events, whiskey tastings and private dinners. If you purchase the week in the Tuscan villa, you’ll also get a private pizza-making class taught by Tandy Wilson of City House, so that you can re-create part of your trip after returning.
Tickets are on sale now, so grab a seat or an entire table to support this very worthy cause.