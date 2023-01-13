Dine Nashville: The Music City Way Returns

For the second year in a row, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp has organized a series of events to celebrate Nashville’s restaurant industry while raising money for The Giving Kitchen and Music City Inc., the charitable arm of the NCVC. Called Dine Nashville: The Music City Way, the initiative kicks off with the Scene’s Hot Chicken Week, where diners can discover new spicy dishes at venues all over town and vote for their favorites from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5.
Throughout February, chefs will welcome guests into their kitchens for special collaborative dinners to highlight the breadth of culinary talent in the city. There’s still a chance that they could add more dinners to the docket, but here’s what is currently on offer:
Vivek Surti (TAILOR) + Rita Martinez (Salty Cubana)
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.
$125 per person
TAILOR, 620 Taylor St.
Chef Julia Sullivan (Henrietta Red) + Chef Andrew Carmellini + Chef Levi Raines (Carne Mare)
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 5-10 p.m.
$95 per person, additional $65/person optional beverage pairing
Henrietta Red, 1200 Fourth Ave. N.
Chef Ford Fry (Star Rover Sound, Optimist, Superica, O-Ku, Le Loup) + Chef Gracie Nguyen (East Side Bahn Mi)
Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
$150 for table seats and $135 for the bar
Star Rover Sound, 1400 Adams St.
Chef Kristin Beringson (Henley) + Cascade Hollow Distillery (Home of George Dickel Whiskey)
Thursday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m.
$68 per person
Henley, 2023 Broadway
And even if you don’t make it to the table for one of the special collaboration dinners, you can take part in Dine Nashville during a special Restaurant Week — Feb. 20-26. Restaurants will offer special discounted prix fixe menus throughout the week to encourage you to dine out and discover a new favorite, or to revisit one of your old faves. Other restaurants will offer deals and discounts that week in lieu of the fixed-price menus, so you can celebrate the local hospitality scene for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The details of Restaurant Week are still being finalized, but you can find out the latest at the NCVC’s special webpage.