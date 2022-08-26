Early September is a shoulder season in Nashville — when sitting outside for dinner can be tolerable at least some evenings, and I begin to transition from gin to bourbon and white wine to red. That means that everything is fair game for your late summer/early autumn consumption, so let’s have at it!
SoBro restaurant/winery/performance venue City Winery is kicking off a new Monday night series they are calling Soul Pairings, an all-inclusive wine and music experience that pairs classic soul tunes with six different wines selected by the talented onsite somm team. Soul Pairings are available for just $15 on Mondays from 4 until 10 p.m., both by reservation and walk-in.
Sylvan Park neighborhood favorite Caffé Nonna is exactly the sort of restaurant that doesn’t get as much attention as it deserve. Not to stoke fear or anything, but if we don’t continue to patronize stalwarts like this one, we might look up and find it gone sometime. So, make it a point to drop by your favorite local spot sometime soon, and if Nonna is on your list, there’s a perfect occasion to add it to your plans.
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, they’re holding a fun Mediterranean wine class from 5 to 6 p.m. For $50, guests will sample two whites and two reds from Italy and Spain accompanied by bites from the kitchen. The event will be hosted by Viviana Luison of 100% Italiano and should be an entertaining and informative tasting. Make your reservations here.
Finally, Marsh House at the Thompson Hotel in the Gulch is also taking a little food and wine tour of Italy, specifically the northern regions of the country, with a four-course wine dinner on Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. North Berkeley Imports will provide seven different wines to accompany the menu of Italian-inspired food from the kitchen, including selections from Marsh House’s excellent seafood raw bar.
The dinner and wines will run $140, including tax and tip, and tickets are available on Resy.
Cin cin!