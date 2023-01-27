An early summer opening is being eyed in Wedgewood-Houston for a sister restaurant to Germantown’s Butchertown Hall.
Terry Raley, owner of Butchertown Hall, says the restaurant will be located in a mixed-use building (tentatively called Hagan & Hamilton) that Charlotte-based Proffitt-Dixon is having constructed at 625 Hamilton Ave.
Raley tells Scene sister publication the Nashville Post the future restaurant has a working name of Butchertown Market. However, it could be ultimately called Cantene by Butchertown.
“I don’t want it to be a second Butchertown Hall," says Raley. "But we’re using our team, so there will be some overlap in the menus. We will have a raw bar, which will give it a coastal Texas cuisine vibe as opposed to the Hill Country feel of Butchertown Hall.”
Raley — who also owns Liberty Common in SoBro and The Pharmacy in East Nashville, among other concepts — said the future restaurant will offer a 1,700-square-foot rooftop bar that will provide a comprehensive cocktail program and “spectacular views” of urban Nashville.
Cincinnati-based Indio Design (Alex Gormley) is handling architectural work for the 3,500 square feet of interior space, a 600-square-foot patio and the rooftop bar. Nashville-based Hardaway Construction is the general contractor.
A cost to get operational is not being disclosed, Raley says. The project offers equity investors who are fully funding the effort, with no bank providing financing.
Raley is in the process of getting open in mid-February a restaurant in Pensacola, Fla., called Brother Fox.
Proffitt Dixon Partners, which paid $6.5 million for the South Nashville property in July 2021 (read here), undertook its first Nashville project, Peyton Stakes, in Germantown. That apartment building sits adjacent to the structure housing Butchertown Hall, thus allowing Raley and Proffitt Dixon Partners officials to become acquainted.
Butchertown Hall opened in early 2015 and is home to approximately 50 part- and full-time employees. It is known for its German food influences.
This article first ran via our sister publication, the Nashville Post.