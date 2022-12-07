Looking for something unique as a holiday present for the whiskey lover on your list? How about a Jack Daniel’s barrel? You’ll note I didn’t say “a barrel of Jack Daniel’s,” because that would be a five-figure gift, and I’m not qualified as a concierge for that sort of purchase.
But an empty barrel is a fun idea that also smells great! Each winter, Jack Daniel’s Distillery constructs Christmas trees out of used barrels and places them in various locations around the country, then sells the barrels after the trees are taken down.
Proceeds from the $150 barrels support Operation Ride Home, a program designed to assist junior-enlisted service members and those with families with travel from their military bases to homes around the country. Jack’s hope this year is to be able to add to the number of 10,000 of these heroes and their families that they’ve helped with travel by raising more than $2 million for the life of the program.
At the time of this post, all the barrels from the Nashville tree outside of Bridgestone Arena have already been purchased, but there are still a few left in Lynchburg that you can bid on. And if a friend or loved one is worth a $150 gift, aren’t they worth making a quick two-hour round trip to the cradle of Tennessee whiskey for, all while supporting a good cause at the same time? Plus, you can tour the distillery while you’re there — might as well reward yourself for your magnanimity.