One of the best parts about this year’s Iron Fork event was getting to meet and interview chef Star Maye of Anzie Blue in Hillsboro Village. I found her to be an engaging and thoroughly entertaining character, and I immediately decided I needed to check out one of Anzie Blue’s super popular weekend Drag Brunches.
Well, I should have been more immediate, because May and June have already sold out, but you (and I) can still buy tickets for the fun events on July 23 and August 13. While I was asking chef Maye about the brunches during our interview, she mentioned that they have added a monthly Gospel Brunch from 3-5 p.m. at 2111 Belcourt Ave.
Back in the day when I was a more frequent visitor to Las Vegas, the Gospel Brunch at the House of Blues was a regular part of my Sin City itinerary, so I was really excited to hear one was coming to Nashville. The first Gospel Brunch in April sold out, but there are still tickets for the events coming up on May 8 and June 19 if you want to be a part of the inspirational fun.
Tickets are $25 and include one cocktail. Tables are limited to four patrons at the small cafe, and all four tickets must be purchased together if you want to be seated at the same table. Because they don’t want to have servers running all over the floor during the performances, all food must be pre-ordered, and ordering info will be emailed prior to the event. As always, Anzie Blue offers one free hour of parking at the attached parking garage, but you’ll have to make a donation to the Park Happy collection plate if you want to stay longer than that or find street parking somewhere in the neighborhood.