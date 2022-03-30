When owner/beverage-manager John Peet opened his Printers Alley restaurant and bar Jane’s Hideaway, it didn’t take much time for the Nashville bar veteran to build up an ardent fan base for his latest venture. Combining live music, elevated Southern cuisine and a clever cocktail menu, Peet is bringing back some of the swagger that Printers Alley was famous for a generation or two ago.
Never afraid to tinker with a good thing, Peet has decided to pump up his Tennessee whiskey offerings and put a bigger spotlight on locally produced spirits with a new program he's calling Whiskey Dinner. The “dinner” part is a little bit of a stretch, but in a good way. It’s actually more of a cocktail flight that you can pair with your own meal choice.
For $55, you’ll receive an aperitif of a classic boulevardier made using 15-year-old George Dickel. The main course is an Old Fashioned crafted with 111-proof Chattanooga Whiskey, a Tennessee high malt spiced up with housemade bitters and citrus-cardamom syrup. For dessert, enjoy a black Manhattan made using Belle Meade Bourbon that has been aged in a sherry cask to add fruity and nutty notes.
In addition to the Whiskey Dinner, Jane’s Hideaway has a new menu dedicated to whiskeys from across the state, with each distillery and its history highlighted. From stalwarts like Jack Daniel’s and George Dickel to smaller craft distilleries like Fugitive Spirits and Knoxville's PostModern, Jane’s Hideaway offers the chance to taste history or experience something brand-new on the scene.
Peet has long been a whiskey historian and he’s proud to share the state’s most famous spirit, saying in a press release, “We have put this whiskey list together to tell the stories behind some of our absolute favorite bottles from the state of Tennessee. Whiskey distilling in Tennessee is as old as the state itself. Chas Nelson (great-great-grandfather of Charles Nelson) registered Distilled Spirits Plant No. 5 in Tennessee, just the fifth distillery to be officially registered in all of the country, and the first in the state. Today there are new small batch distilleries opening all over Tennessee offering unique interpretations on this classic tradition. From malt forward 'European style' iterations to heirloom native grains, our local distillers are pushing the envelope of American Whiskey in all directions. At Jane's Hideaway, we have dedicated the entire top shelf of our bar to our friends and neighbors who make these delicious spirits. Try them neat, on the rocks, or in our curated Whiskey Dinner.”
Up in Germantown, people are buzzing with anticipation of the recently-announced Buds & Brews coming sometime later this year to 1246 Third Ave. North. An offshoot of the seed-to-shelf cannabis company Craft Cannabis, Buds & Brews will be the state’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar and restaurant. Cooking with cannabis can be a tricky proposition best left to professionals, but B&B has come up with a novel model to allow patrons to assert a little agency over their meal.
Instead of adding hemp-derived THC into the dishes themselves, the kitchen will infuse them into sauces that diners can select as an add-on in their prefered dose. Infused beverages and dessert edibles will also be a part of the program, with chef Sam McGee taking over the new kitchen after stints at spots like 5th & Taylor and Urban Grub. The restaurant will have a bit of an elevated sports-bar vibe, with plenty of televisions and the promise of upscale pub grub.
“I am thrilled to collaborate with seasoned veterans in the food and beverage industry to bring a new and exciting restaurant and bar experience to Nashville,” says Michael Solomon, owner of Craft Cannabis and Buds & Brews, in a press release. “This is the right time and location in Germantown for us to be able to offer this truly unique infused culinary experience for patrons. At Buds & Brews, there will be something for everyone.”
We’ll keep you posted on the progress of this project as more news becomes available.