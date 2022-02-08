Now through Feb. 19, more than a dozen local coffee shops are serving up tasty Valentine’s Day specials that are inspired by all the things you’d find in a box of Conversation Hearts — love, lust, flirting, sweetness and … beet juice?
Nashville’s coffee scene has really been booming in the past few years, and this is such a wonderful way for them to all come together, support one another and introduce their customers to some of the other options in town. 'Tis the season for spreading a little love after all!
Some shops are also donating a portion of their sales to local organizations. Here’s who’s serving what, with links to Instagram pictures so you can see how pretty they all are:
Retrograde Coffee: Be Mine, a honey-rose latte with pistachio milk
Bagelshop: The Candy Heart, a raspberry and white mocha latte topped with whipped cream and candy hearts
Sump Coffee: Real Love, with layers of sweetened condensed milk, espresso and strawberry whipped cream ($1 of each purchase will be donated to Open Table Nashville)
Moonshot Coffee Bar: Hot Stuff Refresher, with Strawberry Sensation black tea, guava, Tajín, Crystal Hot Sauce, watermelon soda topped and candy hearts
Matryoshka Coffee: Kiss Me, an iced mocha with sweetened pink cold foam, strawberry dust and glitter ($1 of each purchase will be donated to The Equity Alliance)
Weak Coffee: As If, a mocha-infused with roasted almond and raspberry and topped with crushed dried raspberries ($1 of each purchase will be donated to Open Table Nashville)
Three Brothers Coffee: Luv Bug, an Americano with vanilla, orange, ginger and spices ($1 of each purchase will be donated to The Equity Alliance)
Both 8th and Roast locations: Sweetheart Latte with red velvet syrup and mascarpone whipped cream
Crisis Cold Brew (via Guerilla Bizkits): Burning Love, an iced dark chocolate mocha with Ujjo coffee hot sauce
Dose Coffee West: Cloud 9, with ginger ale Hologram espresso, salty whipped cream and vanilla sugar
Tempo: heartBEET qTEA with rose, beet, berry dust and milk
Both Humphreys Street locations: Ooh La La, an affogato with Worka Sakaro espresso, strawberry ice cream and a Nutella fudge-dipped vanilla wafer
Ugly Mugs Coffee and Tea: The Mint to Bee, a honey peppermint latte
All the drinks will be available through Saturday, Feb. 19 — keep an eye on each shop’s socials for updates. I’m going to do my best to try each one, so this morning I kicked off my efforts with the Cloud 9 at Dose. It was wonderful! I stirred the giant cloud of salted whipped cream — seriously, they are not skimping on the whipped cream — into the drink, and became so frothy and creamy and really refreshing. It was the perfect iced coffee drink for a chilly and bright February morning.