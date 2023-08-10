Vodka Yonic features a rotating cast of women and nonbinary writers from around the world sharing stories that are alternately humorous, sobering, intellectual, erotic, religious or painfully personal. You never know what you’ll find in this column, but we hope this potent mix of stories encourages conversation.
It finally happened. I was mistaken for my son’s grandmother, and it proved that all my insecurity about being an older mom is definitely alive and well.
We were at the park. My son, at 1-and-a-half, was by far the youngest kid roving around the huge neon-colored playground sets. Older children whizzed through tunnels, over bridges and up and down the twisty slides. It was one of those blistery Kentucky days, much hotter than when I was a kid. My son waddled up the coated metal stairs making his way toward the slide, only to lose his balance, get up again, and forget which way he was going. This is what it’s like to be a toddler. You work so hard to accomplish one thing, only to be knocked down. Then when you stand up again, you forget where the heck it was you were trying to go in the first place.
I made a point to smile at the other children. I helped them notice my son. It felt important to be near him, but also to teach them how to be near him — important for them to explore safety and for him to explore risk.
My son’s middle name is Courage. It connects him to the courage of my grandmothers, both mothers of six children and responsible for more than I can imagine. It connects him to the courage of my own mother, the brave woman who left her first husband with $5 to her name. It connects him to me and my donors — the courage it took for us to make him in the first place.
After a long relationship ended in heartbreak, I was left alone at 40. With what I can only describe as flagrant disregard of my age and financial situation, I was able to conceive my son as a sole parent using an embryo donated by another couple. My son and I have a personal relationship with my donors. We are transparent about his origin story and share updates often. He has met some of his donor siblings, and we live our lives similar to cousins — close enough to feel connected in ways that are unspoken, and far enough to feel confident that our families are distinct. This relationship took a certain amount of risk to develop, hence his middle name, Courage.
It’s quite common to have a baby when you’re over 40 in Seattle, where my son was conceived. It’s common in many metropolitan areas. Still, I started this journey with lots of insecurity about being an older mother. It wasn’t in my plan. Coupled with that insecurity, I have always felt like a younger person. I still wear some of the clothes I wore in my 20s (though I’m finally getting the memo that I need to let a few go). I still wear Chuck Taylors and overalls, and I have Hello Kitty stickers on my computer. I still feel like the same person I was 20 years ago, only I’m the better version of that person. I’m more confident. I’m less afraid to be wrong. I do my dishes at night instead of leaving them soaking in the sink. For the most part, I feel proud and unapologetic about who I am in the world. It has taken a long, long time to feel that. I want these things for my son too. I want him to believe in his own ideas. I want him to take risks. I want him to live without embarrassment or shame about whomever he is.
So why was I feeling so rotten when a preteen boy popped out from behind the stairs of the playground, cooed at my son and said, “Aww! Is that your grandbaby?”
In the south end of Louisville, Ky., where we live now, it’s not common to have a baby at 41. Of course he assumed I was a grandmother. Around here, at 41, your first child could have had their first child. His logic was reasonable, but somehow I thought I passed as younger.
“No,” I said, “That’s my baby. I’m his mom.” I said it over and over in my head — as if the idea of being thought of as his “grandmother” made me feel less like his mother. I feel very proud of the journey to make my family. I also feel very much like my son’s mother. It’s rare to experience moments when we don’t belong to each other just because we don’t share genetics. Was it the fact that I was called out as an older mom that got to me? Age is just a number, but as an older mother, it’s a number that really matters.
I’m 43 now, and my son is not even 2 yet. I don’t know if I will ever be a grandmother. I don’t know if he will ever have children, and I’m surely not going to push him to have them young. That’s the sticking point. The ambiguous grief about the grandmotherhood I might not get. Like many of the other mysteries in my future, I try to abstain from diving into the story.
“I’ll probably never have a grandbaby,” I rehearse in my head, “but this baby, my baby, took courage to make.”