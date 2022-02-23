The Frist Art Museum has just announced that Seth Feman will be the replacement for its longtime CEO and Executive Director Susan Edwards. Feman, who grew up in Nashville, has a Ph.D. and Masters from William & Mary, and an undergraduate degree from Vassar. He has worked for the past decade at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Va.
Feman is a co-curator of Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful, which was co-organized by the Chrysler Museum of Art and The Columbus Museum, Georgia, and opens this weekend at the Frist.
From the museum’s press release:
“After an extensive international search managed by trustee and human resources committee chair Deborah Story, the Board of Trustees is delighted to share the news that Dr. Seth Feman has unanimously been appointed the Frist Art Museum’s new director,” said Frist Art Museum Board of Trustees Chairman and President Billy Frist. “Seth brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and compassion to further execute our founding vision and mission. Having grown up in Nashville, he has an invaluable understanding of our community and our institution’s role in it. We are very grateful for all of the work Deborah and the search committee conducted in this process, and we know that Seth will hit the ground running fully equipped to build on our existing strengths.”
In his role as Deputy Director for Art and Interpretation and Curator of Photography at the Chrysler Art Museum, Dr. Feman led the curatorial, education, and registration departments to develop dynamic exhibitions, transformative learning experiences, and engaging programming. He joined the Chrysler in 2012 to support the museum’s renovation and reinstallation by developing and implementing a new interpretive and collections display strategy. After several years in the education department, he was named Curator of Exhibitions and Photography during which time he oversaw the exhibition program and relaunched the photography program by significantly expanding the photography collection.
“I am thrilled to join the incredible team at the Frist Art Museum, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented, mission-driven staff, devoted board, and supportive community in Nashville. Together, we will continue to ensure the Frist is a vibrant source of inspiration and meaningful connection for people throughout the region and beyond,” said Dr. Feman. “As a Nashville native with a deep appreciation for the city’s culture and ambition, I have long admired how the Frist has developed its exhibitions and programs to enable visitors to experience a diversity of cultures from around the world and work by artists from the region. Over the years, I have had the great fortune of collaborating with the excellent staff at the Frist on planning touring exhibitions, and I am consistently inspired by the team’s collegiality, creativity, and drive. This opportunity is the fulfillment of a long-term dream. I am profoundly honored and elated to come home to serve a community and state that I love.”
Dr. Feman will assume the executive directorship in mid-April at the beginning of the Frist’s twenty-first year of operation. In the interim period, Anne Henderson, the Frist’s Director of Education and Engagement, will serve as acting director.
“The search committee, with the professional assistance of executive search firm Koya Partners, worked extensively to recruit the best talent to serve as the Frist’s new director,” said Deborah Story. “We considered many talented individuals and ultimately chose Seth Feman, who we believe is right for leading the Frist, and is ecstatic about returning to make a positive impact in his hometown.” The members of the Frist Art Museum Board of Trustees Search Committee are Pete Bird, Billy Frist, Frank Garrison, Jamaal Sheats, John Smithwick, Deborah Story, Julie Walker, and Gail Carr Williams.