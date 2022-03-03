“Red Gate” was the knockout work in Vadis Turner’s last solo exhibition at Zeitgeist — 2018’s Bedfellows. The massive grid made of twisted bedsheets that the artist dyed a deep crimson red dominated an entire wall of the gallery, and was immediately recognizable as a breakthrough piece for the artist. Before “Red Gate,” Turner’s best known works had been squarish wall sculptures constructed from shimmering ribbons, and small installations of objects and materials the artist organized on gallery floors. The comparatively massive scale of “Red Gate” made it stand out from Turner’s other work with various fabrics, but the work also conjured novel themes about the liminal spaces occupied by doors, windows and gates.
The gravitas of large-scale work and themes about in-between spaces are front and center in Turner’s current Zeitgeist exhibition, Window Treatments. The show finds Turner expanding on an indoor-outdoor dichotomy by including lots of natural materials in her sculptures, and also includes audio-video collaborations that elevate the already ambitious exhibition into an immersive installation that plays to viewers both inside the gallery and in the surrounding Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.