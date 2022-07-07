Crawl Space Part 2: July 2022

In a perfect world, every gallery in Nashville would participate in an art crawl on the First Saturday of the month. But ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19 mean that low-level chaos reigns when it comes to organizing across a city’s greater gallery scene. The cracks became more visible this month when the Fourth of July holiday weekend split Nashville’s gallery community in half. A bunch of galleries held Saturday receptions last week, but some notable spaces opted to hold off until July 9.
East Nashville
The Red Arrow Gallery will open a show of new paintings by Julian Rogers Saturday night. Rogers had a solo show at the gallery back in 2019, but has taken a step back from painting to travel and camp. This new collection features images of cloudy skies that originate as photographs, which the artist manipulates digitally and then turns into oil-on-canvas paintings. The results are sometimes stunning abstract images created with realistic painting techniques informed by otherworldly palettes. Stop by the opening reception on Saturday between 6 and 9 p.m.
Wedgewood-Houston
Unrequited Leisure opens a new two-person video show on Saturday night. Sarah Lasley’s short experimental films explore the intersection of feminist themes and pop culture, often with a welcome and winning sense of humor. George Jenne’s videos are sometimes preoccupied with movies or food, and they often feature text or narration and bizarre performances. Jenne’s stuff can be funny too, and he and Lasley will make a good match in Unrequited Leisure’s cozy digs at The Packing Plant. Unrequited Leisure is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and its official opening reception is from 5 until 8 p.m.
The Modfellows Gallery Wedgewood-Houston outpost at The Packing Plant opened its new show of collages by Scott Zieher on Thursday, June 30, and they’ll also be open this Saturday night for the Second Saturday evening shenanigans. Zieher — of ZieherSmith Gallery — is a poet and an artist in his own right, and these collages juxtapose elements from midcentury advertising with images from art history on vintage letterhead stationery. History, memory and nostalgia blend here to make new meanings and messages.
Also this Saturday, Grooves From the Deep, and the Space Math of George Clinton will land at Cëcret by Cë Gallery on Houston Street. (Yes, that George Clinton.) Read more about that in our Critics’ Picks.