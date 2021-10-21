It’s been 19 long months since Tennessee Performing Arts Center presented its last Broadway performance. But theater fans would have to wait just a bit longer than expected Tuesday night, as technical difficulties delayed the much-anticipated Nashville premiere of The Band’s Visit.
Fortunately, once the issues were resolved, audiences were treated to a lovely performance of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, which is based on the 2007 Israeli film of the same name. With an intricately layered score by David Yazbek and an engaging book by Itamar Moses, this alluring tale follows an Egyptian police band, traveling to Israel to perform at a prestigious cultural center in the bustling city of Petah Tikva. A mix-up at the bus station leaves the musicians stranded in the sleepy desert town of Bet Hatikva, where the locals take them in, and they connect in the most unexpected ways.
Having seen the musical on Broadway at the cozy Ethel Barrymore Theatre, I was thrilled to see that Scott Pask’s brilliant rotating set translates quite well to the road, as does Tyler Micoleau’s evocative lighting. But I must admit that such an intimate piece of storytelling is perhaps better suited to a smaller venue. Some of the quirky humor and tender moments get a bit lost in TPAC’s Jackson Hall. And the energy level seemed rather subdued on Tuesday, despite smart direction from David Cromer. This could simply be due to the aforementioned delay, or perhaps the fact that the tour only recently resumed on Oct. 5, following the industrywide shutdown caused by COVID-19.
Still, there are some really gorgeous performances here, and it’s exciting to see Sasson Gabay reprising the role of Tewfiq (the part he originated in the original film and later took on as a replacement on Broadway). Janet Dacal also puts her own stamp on the pivotal role of Dina, drawing us in with numbers like “Omar Sharif” and “Something Different.” But some of the evening’s most memorable bits come from the supporting cast — including Joe Joseph, who delivers a dreamy rendition of “Haled’s Song About Love,” and Clay Singer, who infuses “Itzik’s Lullaby” with aching honesty. “The Beat of Your Heart” provides yet another highlight, featuring the wonderful David Studwell as Avrum, an Israeli widower who bonds with his Egyptian guest over memories of music and youthful romance.
Of course, it’s really the music that’s the star of this show, and all of the onstage musicians are simply amazing. Playing traditional Arabic instruments — such as the oud, darbouka and violin — they move seamlessly in and out of the action, working their way to a final concert scene that brought Tuesday’s audience to its feet. And then there’s “Answer Me,” a stunning song that honors our often-tenuous connections and really gets to the heart of what The Band’s Visit is all about.
It’s rare to find a Broadway musical so willing to explore such melancholy themes of yearning and frustration, and this one perfectly reflects the “sound of longing” that marks so many of our lives. And yet The Band’s Visit also offers great humor and an unmistakable sense of hope. “Nothing is as beautiful as something you don’t expect,” Dina tells us. And that’s certainly the case with The Band’s Visit. Thoughtful, moving and oh-so-human, it reminds us of the marvelous possibilities of both life and art — especially when we open our hearts to new people and experiences. It’s hard to imagine a more timely message, or a more beautiful way to return to the theater.