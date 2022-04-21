According to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, more than 380,000 visitors enjoy live performances at the prominent nonprofit space each year. And with the introduction of several new performing arts series, TPAC is now hoping to open the door to an even broader audience.
“Like any arts organization, we’re always looking to expand our audience,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC president and CEO. “But we also want the art we present to really reflect our community. Yes, we want to entertain. But we also want to reach a little deeper, to really connect with people.”
The announcement steps well beyond TPAC’s popular Broadway series, covering everything from theater and dance to cabaret and family programming. The result is an impressive lineup of innovative artists and thought-provoking work that represents diverse stories and perspectives.
For example, the new dance series kicks off in January with MOMIX’s Alice, a dreamy interpretation of Alice in Wonderland that blends movement, light and projected imagery. The series also showcases celebrated international companies — including Ballet Hispánico performing Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s explosive Doña Perón, and the Scottish Ballet with its acclaimed staging of The Crucible.
The theater series includes three powerful solo shows, including LeLand Gantt’s Rhapsody in Black and Irma Herrera’s Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name? — both of which explore themes of race and power structures in America. And Thaddeus Phillips’ 17 Border Crossings takes an “engrossing look at the imaginary lines that divide up the world and the very real barriers they create.”
Audiences can look forward to the return of Cabaret On Stage, which will deliver big Broadway names such as Sam Harris (presented with John McDaniel); Liz Callaway and Jason Graae; Kristin Chenoweth; and Judy Kuhn (with John McDaniel). The new family series includes Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume (featuring characters from Kwame Alexander’s beloved children’s books) and Bluey’s Big Play (a theatrical adaptation of the award-winning animated series).
The announcement also features several non-series TPAC presentations, including Christmas Eve With C.S. Lewis; Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis; Voctave; Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies: Live; and Tablao Flamenco.
“We understand that there are many pathways to TPAC,” Turner says, “whether it’s through one of our resident companies, our Broadway series or educational programs. Our hope with this new programming is to continue building that bridge, introducing Nashville to great artists from around the world and performances that both challenge and entertain.”
Cabaret On Stage*
Sam Harris with John McDaniel, July 2, 2022
Liz Callaway and Jason Graae, Aug. 20, 2022
Kristin Chenoweth, Sept. 10, 2022
Judy Kuhn with John McDaniel, Oct. 15, 2022
*Presented in partnership with Studio Tenn
Dance Series
MOMIX’s Alice, Jan. 27-28, 2023
Ballet Hispanico’s Doña Perón, April 28-29, 2023
Scottish Ballet’s The Crucible, May 19-20, 2023
Family Series
Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume, Feb. 25, 2023
Bluey’s Big Play, June 3-4, 2023
Theater Series
Rhapsody in Black, Sept. 23-25, 2022
Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?, Feb. 10-12, 2023
17 Border Crossings, June 23-25, 2023
Additional 2022-21 TPAC Productions
Christmas Eve With C.S. Lewis, Dec. 15-18, 2022
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, Dec. 30, 2022
Voctave, Feb. 16, 2023
Syncopated Ladies: Live, March 17, 2023
Tablao Flamenco, April 20-22, 2023
To learn more about these and other performances at TPAC, visit tpac.org.