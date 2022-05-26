It’s a typical Thursday night at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet, and as I observe a Young Men’s Level 2 class, I’m struck by just how quiet it is. That’s not to say that these boys — ranging in age from 11 to 13 — aren’t having any fun. There are plenty of smiles, and far more high-fives and fist-pumping than you might expect from a ballet rehearsal. But as soon as the music starts, the group becomes remarkably engaged and focused.
“Everyone warmed up?” asks instructor Justin Abel, a member of Nashville Ballet’s second company, NB2. “Good, let’s move to the barre. Find your balance. Keep your upper body nice and straight. OK, but keep those knees straight — that’s better. Yes, that’s it!”
The boys respond with a quick nod or thumbs-up before moving on to the next combination. Abel, a Texas native who joined Nashville Ballet in 2021, patiently demonstrates each move, then takes time to gently correct each student’s form and positioning.
“Nice work, now let’s do some more calf raises,” he says, waving off a few groans. “Come on, guys — you’re going to need strong legs to do all those jumps you’ll be working on next year.”
As if on cue, two boys start leaping about, checking themselves in the mirror to see who can jump higher. It’s just the sort of good-natured competition that the company had in mind when it introduced the Young Men’s Scholarship Program in 2016. Developed under the leadership of artistic director Paul Vasterling and associate artistic director Nick Mullikin, along with former company dancers Jon Upleger, Judson Veach and Gerald Watson, the program offers specialized training for young men that highlights “athleticism, strength, camaraderie and discipline.” And while the curriculum largely reflects that of the school’s regular Academy Division, there’s an added focus on specific male technique, as well as the unique challenges facing male dancers.
Designed for ages 8 through 18, the YMSP offers students one full academic year of tuition-free training, followed by the opportunity to earn merit-based scholarships. Today, there are about 25 students in the program, which maintains a supportive community for young men to push one another, while developing as individual artists.
That certainly was the case for James Lankford, who was accepted into the YMSP at age 14, and quickly moved up into the School of Nashville Ballet’s Professional Training Division. He was invited to join NB2 in 2020, and in March 2022, he was promoted to the position of company apprentice at the age of 18.
“I feel like I’ve grown up with Nashville Ballet,” says Lankford, who recently celebrated his 19th birthday. “And the Young Men’s Program has been a big part of that. I think it’s very important for young guys to train with other guys. You’re not totally separate from the women, of course — and the partnering classes are absolutely essential. But male technique is really different. We’re jumping more, we’re doing lifts. And we have different ways of working through the feet, since we’re not dancing en pointe.”
Beyond specific technique, Lankford also found a safe and encouraging place to grow and discover his own voice as an artist.
“I’m very shy, so being in a space with guys the same age, all going through the same things, was so important for me,” he says. “There’s a positive sense of competitiveness, where you see someone doing well, and that pushes you to try harder. We were always trying to one-up each other, but in a good way. It’s like a brotherhood. The Young Men’s program really helped me come out of my shell, but it also gave me confidence and discipline.”
That discipline paid off in March, just a couple of weeks before the company was set to kick off its nationwide tour of Lucy Negro Redux at Tennessee Performing Arts Center.
“I was actually an understudy, but two weeks before we opened at TPAC, I had to step in because another dancer was injured,” Lankford says. “I was a little nervous because it’s a lot of choreography, but I knew I was 100 percent ready. That’s one of the things you learn with the Young Men’s program — you always have to be prepared and on top of your game. Touring with Lucy was such an amazing experience. Performing at these beautiful theaters across the country, having audiences respond so passionately — it helps you realize that all those classes, all those rehearsals were worth it. It’s hard work, but it all leads to something magical.”