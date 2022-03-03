Three separate selections of this year’s Academy Award-nominated short films debut at the Belcourt Theatre this weekend. Whether you’re a miniature-movie fan or just an awards-season obsessive, these distinct shorts programs all offer unique titles including live-action narratives, documentary films and even animated films.
We love a great animated shorts program, and this year’s Oscar nominees offer a killer slate of curt cartoons. Joanna Quinn and Les Mills’ “Affairs of the Art” is a study of family and obsession told through the circuitous tales of Beryl, a 59-year-old factory worker rediscovering her love of art making. This is Quinn’s fourth short based on her Beryl character, but it’s the first to introduce viewers to Beryl’s supremely eccentric family. There’s some fun storytelling here, but the real highlights are Quinn’s gorgeous hand-drawn imagery and the filmmakers’ accurate identification of the hallmark of true artistry: compulsion. In Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz’s “Bestia,” audiences endure a surreal and increasingly disturbing exploration of the day-to-day life of a secret police agent in the military dictatorship of Chile. The cracked psychology of a country and its citizens is revealed as alarming details emerge from the seemingly banal reality of an anonymous woman and her loyal pooch. “Robin Robin” is a Netflix production helmed by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please. The directing duo deploys a talented cast of voice actors — including Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant — in this delightfully designed stop-motion tale about a clan of mice who rescue a robin’s egg from a menacing cat. “Robin Robin” is a musical featuring a number of memorable songs over its half-hour run time, and it’s also a Christmas story that ties the wish-granting power of the holidays to themes of family, loyalty and growing up. On the opposite end of the animated-short spectrum is “The Windshield Wiper” — an adult-themed story written, designed and directed by Alberto Mielgo. Mielgo uses keyframe animation to create what looks like a blend between video footage and cartoon imagery — the film’s look and philosophical themes recall Richard Linklater’s rotoscope masterpiece Waking Life. “The Windshield Wiper” also boasts one of the best onscreen text-messaging sequences ever, and the film reminds us that animation can be seriously engaging when it takes on serious themes like modern dating, suicidal tendencies, the multifaceted sensuality of cigarette smoking, mortality, and the answer to the question “What is love?”