Regular Scene readers will likely be familiar with the name Ben Oddo. Oddo is the co-host of former local variety show The Ben and Morey Show, and he's also pitched in as a Scene contributor on a handful of occasions, covering Nashville conventions and trade shows — including the National Funeral Directors Association Convention and the National Wild Turkey Federation Convention and Sports Show, among others.
While Oddo doesn't fancy himself a journalist, per se, he's quite good at getting himself into peculiar situations and asking pertinent questions, and that's precisely what he did when putting together the documentary "Nashville Bachelorettes: A Ben Oddo Investigation." As reported by our own Hannah Herner back in September, with their 30-minute documentary, Oddo and his collaborators took an objective, in-depth look at Nashville's most visible demographic of tourists.
In the film, Oddo interviews a number of insightful parties, from sociologists and bachelorette party planners to longtime tour guides, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp honcho Butch Spyridon and Acme Feed and Seed proprietor Tom Morales. He also embeds himself within a bachelorette party in order to explore this thing in good faith and from all sides. I dunno, folks ... sounds like journalism to me!
"Nashville Bachelorettes" debuted at the Belcourt back in the fall, but now we at the Scene are pleased to share it with our readers here. Watch the documentary in full via the embedded YouTube link above.