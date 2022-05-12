In 1963, 23-year-old Annie Ernaux became pregnant. It was 12 years before abortion was legalized in France and two decades after abortion was punishable by death under the Vichy regime. Her desperate attempts to abort nearly killed her. Forty years later, she wrote down her story in a memoir called Happening. The new film by writer-director Audrey Diwan commits Ernaux’s story to screen.
Anamaria Vartolomei — who was 21 years old during filming — turns in an intense, devastating performance as Anna, a high-achieving university student who becomes pregnant after having sex for the first time. Anna speaks plainly to doctors, making her contempt for the law and their participation in it clear. Her determination is fierce, and she’s consumed by her mission. Her grades slip as she becomes more and more isolated in her quest. Vartolomei never wavers, firmly committing to the character’s drive, even as her world unravels. There is no internal conflict about whether or not she should abort the fetus. Keeping it would end her studies, bring shame on her family and confine her to a life in which she would likely hate her child. Giving birth is simply not an option.
The abortion-journey saga has become a genre of its own, because people around the world still strain for bodily autonomy. In other dramas of this century, the morbid reality of the women and girls seeking abortion is cut with the comfort of sisterhood. Cristian Mungiu’s 2007 drama 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, Eliza Hittman’s 2020 Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s 2021 Lingui, the Sacred Bonds all have this in common. The allied friends and families of those seeking abortions understand that the crisis is theirs, too. Men are at worst coercive or abusive, and at best clueless. But in Happening, there is no sisterhood. Men do not appear menacing. Anna is surrounded by women who are terrified of prison and/or indoctrinated into the state’s point of view. The women in Anna’s dorm confront her and call her diseased, and her best friends abandon her. Meanwhile, everyone around her is horny as hell, their repression and fear barely stymieing their urges for sexual freedom. Yet she has nowhere to turn.
The context of Happening is important. It might be tempting to say that this film is “more necessary now than ever” — a phrase often repeated by the American left when shit goes haywire in Washington. And with the recently leaked draft of SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion regarding the apparent forthcoming overruling of Roe v. Wade, it’s impossible not to apply our American context.
But this is a French film. Unlike in the U.S., France codified abortion by law — not by a court hearing decided by nine increasingly partisan judges. Also unlike in the U.S., abortion law in France has become more progressive over time. Anna’s reality is not the reality of pregnant French people today, and we can all celebrate that. It’s also not the reality here in the U.S., where a vast network of choice advocates and abortion providers has been preparing for this for decades, and self-managed abortion using mifepristone and misoprostol pills is extremely safe. (The pills are relatively easy to get. Legal skirmishes will obviously ensue, but experts say it will be difficult for states to block access completely.)
Still, Happening deserves to be assessed on its own merits, rather than how it lands in proximity to U.S. politics. And its merits are many: Evgueni and Sacha Galperine’s score is moody and subtly suspenseful. DP Laurent Tangy’s tightly composed shots make Anna’s situation immediate and threatening. Actor Sandrine Bonnaire (from Vagabond, À Nos Amours and dozens of others) provides a master class in restraint as Anna’s mother Gabrielle.
The script has shortcomings. Because the film is so interior to Anna, the writing is spare. Sometimes, this causes unnecessary vagueness or misunderstanding, like when Anna’s professor appears to be scolding her for plagiarism but is actually complimenting her work. The economical dialogue could be seen as a reflection of the silence Anna feels all around her regarding her pregnancy — but it can also be distracting.
And a warning to the squeamish, Diwan goes there with the body horror of unsafe abortions, hiding nothing about the cruel fate of pregnant women of the pre-choice era — or of the current realities of those living in places where abortion is still illegal, contraception is unavailable and the ability to self-manage abortions safely is nonexistent.