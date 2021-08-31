It’s another beautiful day in Mexico. Let’s break some hearts and do irreparable damage to some self-confidence, shall we?
It’s the morning after Maurissa and Riley went to Pound Town in the Boom-Boom Room and everyone is wondering where they are. Maurissa says she’s “very, very, very excited to know even more about Riley in all kinds of ways” … in bed.
There’s not enough explosive drama at the moment, so it’s time to bring in two new guys: Chris C. and Chasen, two “smoke bros looking for a smokeshow” who liken themselves to some characters from The Mighty Ducks. I’ve legitimately never hated two people more quickly in my life. I’m also 100 percent convinced these guys are way more into each other than any of the women on the island. The Smoke Bros have a double date card, so they immediately start chatting up the ladies. Chris C. has got his sights set on Jessenia and he says repeatedly that he doesn’t care if she’s “booed up with Ivan.” First off, how dare you hurt Ivan, you asshat? Secondly, I would never date a person who referred to two people in a relationship as being “booed up.” Get outta here, you clown.
Ultimately, Chasen asks Deandra and Chris asks Jessenia and their respective boos (Karl and Ivan) are sweating a bit. I’m guessing Karl and Ivan haven’t spent even 10 seconds talking to these two doofuses because, if so, they wouldn’t be worried at all. The guys take the women to a giant bed where a flutist tells the women to lay down and tells the men to blow all over their bodies. Then they practice Kama Sutra poses. Just your standard first date stuff. Afterward, Jessenia and Chris feed each other chewed-up fruit like baby birds and end up kissing with a smashed strawberry in their mouths. Romantic.
Back at the resort, Mari is starting to have her doubts about Kenny, no doubt because he’s 40 years old and soon to die. She tells him that she wants to explore other relationships, so he naturally says he will also explore other relationships and that shocks Mari. Her plan was simple: she would date other people while Kenny stayed committed to her. How rude of him to think otherwise. She confides in Demi, and Demi takes the opportunity to pounce on Kenny’s face. They have a lot in common — their mutual interest in being naked, for starters — so this promises to be the start of a short and satisfying relationship.
Meanwhile, Catman Connor is desperate to compete with the jacked lawyer that is Riley so he prances around in a silk floral romper. Is Connor competing with himself to be the most pathetic and desperate man on the island? Because, although it is a fierce competition, this Salmon-Colored Onesie Connor is going to edge out the Sad Ukulele-Playing Connor for the title. Can’t wait to see what Connor does tomorrow to show himself to be an even bigger dweeb.
Brendan and Natasha have been hanging out since day one but they still haven’t kissed. Natasha is questioning their relationship so naturally she seeks wisdom from the 12th Hottest Boy Band Member of 1998: Lance Bass. Lance advises Natasha that it’s 2021 and she is legally allowed to kiss Brendan without fear of beheading. She decides to grease him up that night and give him a massage and he repays her with a lame-ass peck, but she is on cloud nine. I hope it’s worth the jail time you’ll have to serve for kissing a man out of wedlock, Natasha.
Grocery Store Joe gets a date card and asks out Serena. They’ve been inseparable since the first day, so they’re both hoping this date will take their relationship “to the next level.” On Bachelor in Paradise, the next level is a Mexican wrestling ring and, would you look at that, that’s exactly where they end up! This show really does work! They talk about their past relationships, wear some gold lamé costumes and roll around on the mat — all the makings of a perfect date if you ask me.
When Jessenia gets back from her date with Smoke Bro Chris, Ivan pulls her aside to see where her head’s at. She is confused! About the Smoke Bro! The Smoke Bro made her feel confused! And not just because he’s a total buffoon that makes no sense to her brain. Because she likes him! Jessenia, did you inhale too much of that smoke?! How could you ever be conflicted between these two? Ivan is wonderful and Chris C. is a grown-ass man who refers to himself as a Smoke Bro. I’m going to need someone wonderful to come along and sweep Ivan off his feet immediately. He is too good for all of you.
Karl, a man I don’t know and don’t like, takes a very different tact when Deandra returns from her date with Smoke Bro Chasen. He gives her a bracelet that looks like it came from Claire’s to symbolize his feelings for her, pausing every 10 seconds to yell at Chasen who is creepily lurking around while they chat. Aww, a generic gift with a side of toxic masculinity. Who could resist?
The gang is gathered around a bonfire answering questions about their sex lives when Demi shows up with a birthday cake to celebrate Kenny’s 40th birthday. She pulls him away to a private area that she’s decorated with streamers and hung a piñata stuffed with condoms. They start making out and Mari loses it and takes it out on the innocent chocolate cake by throwing it in the fire. Mari confronts Demi and tells her she’s a second option because moments before Demi interrupted the bonfire, Kenny said he wanted to sleep with Mari. Demi has the most flawless reaction ever and just laughs and is like, “So what, dude? I want to sleep with other people too. That’s literally what we’re all doing here.” Touché, Demi. Touché.
Mari pulls Kenny aside and tries to split hairs about what she said earlier. Here’s the thing, guys, yes, it’s true that Mari said she wanted to go on dates with other people but that didn’t mean she didn’t also want to keep Kenny on the line pining for her forever. What is so hard to understand about her wanting to date all the guys while Kenny is exclusively into her? Seems like a pretty ideal setup if you ask me.
While the smoke from the remains of Kenny and Mari’s relationship wafts into the night sky, Tammy and Aaron’s relationship begins imploding. Earlier in the day, Tammy told Aaron they had the strongest relationship, but that night she’s straddling his “mortal enemy” Thomas right in front of him. Demi and Kenny can’t be bothered with the drama and disappear into the Boom-Boom Room. Respect. To be continued tomorrow when I'm sure Aaron and Thomas will resolve their differences respectfully and with dignity.
By the Numbers
Viewing Party Guests: 1 (even my dog abandoned me)
Drinks Consumed: 1 (God, this just gets sadder by the minute, doesn’t it?)
Smoke Bros: 2
Times the Word Smokeshow Was Said: 1,000