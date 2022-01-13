In our annual Winter Arts Guide, we ask some of the city’s top artists what they’re most looking forward to. Plus, our critics assess the state of Nashville’s art scene and point toward the best art, theater, dance, film and literary events of the season. Check it out below.
Amid closures, changes and upgrades, we assess Nashville’s visual art scene
In our first visual artists’ poll, we ask locals to weigh in on the state of the arts
Nashville’s winter arts season is coming in hot at Modfellows, the Frist, Zeitgeist and more
Nashville Rep makes history with School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play
The ongoing Nashville Jewish Book Series reflects the vibrancy and inclusivity of Nashville’s Jewish community
Expect new releases like Parallel Mothers and The Worst Person in the World in the coming weeks