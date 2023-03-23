@samgramsam on Instagram

For Sam Graham, style is about conversation pieces. On the day of our photo shoot, he opts for a monochromatic look and lets the accessories do the talking: a pearl necklace, Ray-Ban glasses, a pair of geometric-print socks and a bracelet of tiny gold beads — a symbol of his latest venture.

The real estate agent and home stager is returning to his first love — restaurants. Golden Pony Cocktail Bar opens this month at 757 Douglas Ave. for dinner and brunch.

“It’s fun, it’s a rush, but it’s also creating these moments and experiences for everyone.” Graham tells the Scene. “It often reminds me of the duck that’s floating across the pond. It’s very cool, calm, collected, but underneath — those legs — I’m just going a million miles a minute. I love that.”

Graham thinks of himself as a perfectionist, and that detail-oriented mindset is apparent in his space. It hosts an impressive wooden bar top and an array of painstakingly chosen light fixtures. Bookshelves full of books and verdant plants invite conversation, as does a fuzzy replica of the “Mona Lisa” and, of course, a few golden ponies. Breeze blocks and rounded furniture ground the space in the 1960s, a nod to the era following when the building was built — 1959.

“Sometimes when we say ’60s, you may think of the peace sign, flowers — which isn’t it,” he says. “We’re more of a sexy-secretary, Mad Men kind of vibe. That’s our inspiration.”

Graham wishes there were more boutiques focused on men’s clothing in Nashville, though he’ll take a challenge and pluck a few preppy pieces from local stores to incorporate them into his look. He was a big fan of longtime vintage store Smack on Elliston, and treasures the vintage pieces he owns. Graham’s style mirrors his personality; someone who’s on the quiet side but happy to answer questions.

“I’m not one to walk in the room and, ‘Hey, look at me,’ verbally or physically,” he says. “But especially if it’s more of a one-on-one kind of thing, I’ll divulge more information.”

Photos by Eric England at Golden Pony cocktail Bar