Being stylish means more than flaunting an attractive wardrobe. Style permeates our lives — it’s reflected in how we dress, decorate, carry ourselves, communicate and more. David Paine — a real estate agent, writer, cocktail connoisseur and midcentury-modern enthusiast — illustrates this kind of all-encompassing mindset in everything from his ever-evolving wardrobe to the gorgeous home he inhabits.

“Where does [my inspiration and creativity] come from?” says Paine. “It’s just always been here. I just do what looks right.”

What looks right to Paine translates into an eclectic mix of art, furniture and decor that has been intentionally curated for his home. His midcentury-modern ranch house is impressive, with colorful bathrooms, stunning fireplaces and vintage appliances. Each piece that Paine has added successfully complements and honors the beauty of the abode. While some furniture was found at garage sales, other pieces are original. Most of the art that adorns the walls was made by people he knows. As for his wardrobe?

“I have a thing about socks,” says Paine. “I’ve got 45 or 50 pairs. It’s a cheap way to liven things up.”

Paine moved to Nashville more than 40 years ago to work as an architectural historian at the Metro Historical Commission. He’s also worked as a marketer, graphic designer and real estate agent. Throughout these career changes, his sense of style has evolved — from bell-bottom jeans in his college days to dressing out of the Brooks Brothers catalog during his career, leaning into statement ties later on and now embracing a more comfortable wardrobe while he maintains a hybrid work model. “Comfortable, but not sloppy,” says Paine.

“I have left instructions with my good ex-wife and my children,” says Paine. “Tell me if I’m dressing like I look stupid, please.

“So far, nobody said anything.”

Photos by Angelina Castillo at David Paine’s Home