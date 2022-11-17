Through Dec. 24: Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shop, Bass Pro Shop, 323 Opry Mills Drive
Through Jan. 3: The Dancing Lights of Christmas, 1033 Sparta Pike, Lebanon
Through Jan. 1: A Country Christmas, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, 2800 Opryland Drive
Nov. 17-Dec. 23: Christmas Pop-Up Bar, Holston House Nashville, 118 Seventh Ave. N
Nov. 18: Parnassus Books Holiday Special, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike #14
Nov. 18-Dec. 31: FrankTown Festival of Lights, Williamson County Agricultural Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Nov. 18-Feb. 4: Nashville Zoolumination, Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike
Nov. 19: GasLamp Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., GasLamp Antiques, 100 and 128 Powell Place
Nov. 19-Dec. 17 (Saturdays): North Pole Express Train Ride, Tennessee Central Railway Museum, 220 Willow St.
Nov. 19-Dec. 31: Immersive Nutcracker, Lighthouse Artspace, 4416 Ridgefield Way
Nov. 19-Jan. 8: Holiday LIGHTS, 5-10 p.m., Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive
Nov. 20 & Dec. 4: Thistle Farms Holiday Sip and Shop, 4-6 p.m., Thistle Farms, 5122 Charlotte Pike
Nov. 25-Dec. 31: Jingle Beat: An Immersive Holiday Experience, The Fairgrounds Nashville, 625 Smith Ave.
Nov. 25-Dec. 30: Enchant, First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way
Nov. 26: Handmade Nashville Holiday Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Caboose Park, 684 Colice Jeanne Road
Nov. 27: A Drag Queen Christmas, 8 p.m., TPAC’s Polk Theater, 505 Deaderick St.
Dec. 1-3: East Nash Holiday Bash, 1106 Woodland St. #4
Dec. 2: Christmas Dinner From Belmont Mansion, 1900 Belmont Blvd.
Dec. 2: Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival, 6-9 p.m., The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Dec. 2: Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, 6-8:30 p.m., Franklin Public Square, Franklin
Dec. 2-4: Home Alone in Concert with the Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Plaza
Dec. 2-30: BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley, Donut Distillery, 331 Gallatin Ave.
Dec. 2-30: Nutcracker Tea, 2 p.m., the Hermitage Hotel, 231 Sixth Ave. N.
Dec. 3: Jingle Bell Run, 8:15-10:30 a.m., The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Dec. 3: Nashville SantaCon Crawl, 1-8 p.m., Kung Fu Saloon, 1921 Division St.
Dec. 4: Christmas Is Coming: Tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas Feat. The Lori Mechem Quartet, 7 p.m., The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St., Franklin
Dec. 6-8: Lauren Daigle: The Behold Christmas Tour, the Ryman, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way N.
Dec. 8: Annual Timbre Christmas Show Feat. SONUS Choir, 7 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 33 Burton Hills Blvd.
Dec. 9-24: Nashville’s Nutcracker, TPAC’s Jackson Hall, 505 Deaderick St.
Dec. 10: Carols, Cookies and Crafts, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
Dec. 10: Holiday Story Time With Heather and Shop Dog Marlee, 9 a.m., Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike # 14
Dec. 10: 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl, noon-8 p.m., Kung Fu Saloon, 1921 Division St.
Dec. 10: Holiday Beers and Cheers Market, noon-2 p.m., Bearded Iris Brewery, 101 Van Buren St.
Dec. 10-11: Dickens of a Christmas, Franklin’s Main Street, 106 Third Ave. N., Franklin
Dec. 11: Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular Tour, 7 p.m., Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway
Dec. 14: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Holiday Tour, 7 p.m., Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway
Dec. 15-18: Mickey Guyton in Music City Christmas with the Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Plaza
Dec. 16-17: An Old Fashioned Christmas, Rudy’s Jazz Room, 809 Gleaves St.
Dec. 17: Christmas With the King: A Holiday Tribute to Elvis, 3 & 7:30 p.m. The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St., Franklin
Dec. 12-21: Christmas at the Ryman Feat. Amy Grant and Vince Gill, the Ryman, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way N.
Dec. 21-Jan 1: Elf the Musical, TPAC’s Polk Theater, 505 Deaderick St.