Through Sept. 26: Strong Inside at Nashville

Children’s Theatre, 25 Middleton St.

It’s not unusual for Nashville Children’s Theatre to celebrate new works. In fact, five out of this season’s six productions are world premieres for young audiences. But with Strong Inside, NCT also celebrates a true Nashville hero. Based on the New York Times bestseller by Andrew Maraniss and adapted for the stage by Tyrone L. Robinson, Strong Inside follows the story of Perry Wallace, who made history as the first African American to play college basketball in the deeply segregated Southeastern Conference. The star Vanderbilt athlete would go on to become a successful lawyer, educator and civil rights activist. “This is such a wonderful opportunity to put Nashville onstage, with an inspiring true story that reflects our community at a real turning point in history,” says NCT’s executive artistic director Ernie Nolan. “It’s a powerful story, and we’re thrilled that Perry’s legacy will live on with all the young people who see this show.” Directed by Nolan, along with Tamiko Robinson Steele, the cast includes Gerold Oliver, James Rudolph II and Will Henke.

Also of note:

