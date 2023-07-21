It’s Christmas in July! Humanities Tennessee has announced the initial lineup of authors for the 2023 Southern Festival of Books. More than 150 authors are expected to appear at the 35th annual Southern Festival of Books, which will be held in person Oct. 21-22, at this year’s new locations: Bicentennial Mall, the Tennessee State Museum and the Tennessee State Library and Archives. For the first time, there will also be a special Student Day on Friday, Oct. 20.
Humanities Tennessee announced some of the headlining authors appearing at the event, and the official artwork for the festival was revealed. The event also served as the official kickoff to Humanities Tennessee’s 50th anniversary celebration, and included dinner from Edley’s Bar-B-Que and libations. There was a delightful book swap, too; I grabbed a copy of Bernardine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other after leaving a copy of Alix Harrow’s The Ten Thousand Doors of January.
“The 2023 festival is a milestone year for us, as we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Southern Festival of Books and move to an incredible new location at Bicentennial Mall,” said Humanities Tennessee Executive Director Tim Henderson. “We are once again honored to welcome so many talented and respected authors as we gather [among] thousands of book lovers.”
Carl Hiaasen will be in attendance with his latest novel, Wrecker. Hiaasen is the author of many bestselling novels, including Squeeze Me and Razor Girl; his books for younger readers include the delightful Newbery Award winner Hoot, as well as Flush, Scat, Chomp, Skink — No Surrender, and Squirm.
National Book Award winner Terrance Hayes is arriving with So to Speak, a timely and dazzling new collection of poems from the lauded author of Lighthead. Out this month, So to Speak was published simultaneously with his latest work of literary criticism, Watch Your Language. A finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism, Hayes can list honors including a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, a Guggenheim Fellowship and a 2014 MacArthur Fellowship.
One of the most popular science fiction authors of his generation, John Scalzi, will appear with Starter Villain. His debut, Old Man’s War, won him the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer, and his New York Times bestsellers include The Last Colony, Fuzzy Nation and Redshirts (2013 Hugo Award winner for Best Novel), and 2020’s The Last Emperox. Material from his blog, “Whatever,” has earned him two additional Hugo Awards. Scalzi also serves as critic-at-large for the Los Angeles Times.
This celebration of the written word offers attendees the opportunity to connect with their favorite writers through a series of live events, panels, book signings and more. In addition to Hiaasen, Hayes and Scalzi, the 2023 roster includes Jefferson Cowie, Timothy Egan, Tracy Kidder, Chrissy Metz, Drew Gilpin Faust, Ben Fountain, Mark Greaney, Gary Gulman, Megan Miranda, Ann Patchett, Margaret Renkl, Etaf Rum and Lee Smith, among others.
Local authors of note, in addition to those mentioned above, include longtime local journalists Bill Carey and Tim Ghianni, architect Kem Hinton, restaurateur Randy Rayburn, novelist and writing coach Rea Frey, historian Rachel Louise Martin, poet Mark Jarman, music critic Holly Gleason and novelist Lauren Thoman.
With 75 sessions over two days, the festival also features 60 vendors and food trucks, as well as three performance stages. A music stage focuses on the incredible talent of the Nashville music community, and the performing arts stage offers theater, spoken word and poetry throughout the weekend. The festival children’s stage and activity center features authors, musicians, performers, crafts, character costumes and parties celebrating beloved children’s books.
For a full lineup of festival authors, visit sofestofbooks.org. Additional authors and other special announcements will be added to the list every Friday, and volunteer opportunities abound for the wordsmith-inclined.