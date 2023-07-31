Your eyes probably glaze over at the mere sight of the word “vote” during this clamorous election season, when half the city seems to be on the ballot running for some kind of Metro office. But there’s another
far more important election you need to be aware of — er, besides the inevitable runoff in September, that is.
That’s right: It’s time for Best of Nashville, our annual celebration of the city’s finest offerings.
As always, we let you vote on all the best parts of the city, offering dozens of categories spread out across eight sections like Food & Drink and Kids & Pets. From Best Burger to Best TikTok Account to Best Place to Buy Vinyl, there's no shortage of topics to fill out on your ballot.
Cast your votes at bestofnashville2023.com.
Voting starts today, July 31, and ends Thursday, Aug. 31. You can find voting rules and answers to frequently asked questions here, and media toolkits here. The winners will be announced in our annual Best of Nashville issue on Oct. 12.