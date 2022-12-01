On Nov. 22, President Biden announced key appointments to a pair of boards, including the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Among the Fulbright board appointees were Carmen Estrada Schaye, Jennifer Lin and Bill Freeman.

“This is a very special and esteemed position, and I am honored and humbled by the fact that President Biden has chosen me for this responsibility,” says Freeman. “The important work of board members is to select students, scholars, teachers and others from the United States and abroad to participate in Fulbright exchanges. … I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Fulbright’s dynamic board members and very much look forward to this new position. Any thanks I can give President Biden would not be enough.”

Bill Freeman is the chairman of real estate investment, management and brokerage company Freeman Webb, which he co-founded with Jimmy Webb in 1979. He also serves as chairman of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority’s board of directors, and is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and The News.