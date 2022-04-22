This week’s episode is extra special as the one and only Terry “Crispy” Crisp joins co-hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling!
Crispy — whose name appears on the Stanley Cup as both a player and a coach — has been the voice of the Nashville Predators since the franchise began, having kicked off his broadcasting career with the team in their inaugural 1998-99 season. He will retire at the end of the season.
So what comes next for Crispy? Listen in to find out as he talks about what he thinks has made this season so surprisingly successful, the one mistake he wishes he never made as a coach, and whether or not Nashville’s new physical and gritty style of play — coined The Broadway Bullies by some — can compare to the Flyers’ old Broad Street Bully days.
You can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.