There’s just one more sleep until hockey officially starts in Smashville and this week hosts Michael Gallagher, J.R. Lind and Megan Seling take turns making predictions for the season.
Who will lead the team in goals? Who will be traded away before the trade deadline? Will the team make the playoffs? Will Juuse Saros be a Vezina finalist? And what will happen during February’s Stadium Classic game against Tampa Bay?
Plus: Gallagher makes the case for Ryan Johansen to be promoted to associate captain and Lind hopes the team’s latest assistant general manager hire turns into a King Lear situation. Wait, what?
