Well, it was fun while it lasted! The Nashville Predators surprised pretty much everyone with a record-breaking season, but it all came to an abrupt end in the first round of the playoffs when the team was, well, you probably know what happened.
This week, for the last episode of the season, Justin Bradford stops by to look back at the season and discuss where the team may go next.
Plus: Bradford has some big news! He has hosted Penalty Box Radio on 102.5 The Game for the past 10 years. He and co-host Glynne Blackwell will air their last episode on May 18. So what’s next? Listen in to find out! (Film nerds, you’ll definitely want to hear this news.)
