On this very special summer edition of It’s All Your Fault, co-hosts Michael Gallagher, J.R. Lind and Megan Seling break down all the gossip and rumors that are currently swirling around Smashville.
Former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam is joining the ownership group — does he have big plans for the franchise? Barry Trotz recently purchased a home in Sevier Park, could it be he’s joining the Preds’ front office? David Poile hasn’t resigned Filip Forsberg, is he planning a big rebuild? So many questions!
Plus: Roman Josi didn’t win the Norris so Gallagher has some words for the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
And: A closer look at some of the players Poile should try to sign if Forsberg doesn’t return.