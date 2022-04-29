It’s official! The Nashville Predators have made it into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth season in a row. They’ll either face the Flames or the Avalanche in Round 1 and, judging by recent performances against each team, either series will be physically and emotionally demanding. (There were 22 penalties called between the two teams during Tuesday night’s game against Calgary, for example.)
This week hosts Michael Gallagher, J.R. Lind and Megan Seling discuss how the postseason might look, especially without goalie Juuse Saros, who was injured this week during Tuesday’s game again Calgary.
Also discussed: Some of the best surprises of the season, including Tanner Jeannot, Ryan Johansen and the new and improved power play.
Plus: Could early elimination from the playoffs impact whether or not Filip Forsberg re-signs with the team?
