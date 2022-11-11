Many have tried — and failed — to rationalize the woefulness of the 32nd-ranked Tennessee Titans offense. But on Thursday, second-year offensive coordinator Todd Downing offered a fresh assessment of why his unit has struggled with both consistency and effectiveness: The offense is just too predictable.
It’s no secret that Tennessee’s offense runs through Derrick Henry. But through eight games, the Titans’ reliance on the star running back is seemingly working against them.
Teams know Henry is going to get the ball, but now they’re starting to key in on when he’s getting the ball as well. Following an incompletion on first down, Tennessee runs the ball on second-and-10 nearly 70 percent of the time, with a success rate of just 33 percent.
This not only explains why Henry faces a stacked box 37.7 percent of the time — the second-highest rate in the league — but also why the Titans have the fourth-worst third-down conversion rate in the NFL (32.9 percent).
“I would say 70 percent is predictable,” Downing admitted. “I would tell you that there’s also tendencies on the other side of the football, where we’re getting some split-safety looks and that’s maybe some of the places we actually do see an advantageous box and feel like we can get ourselves into some of those third-and-shorter windows. … There’s a balance there, and certainly I try to keep track of that stuff and make sure that I’m not getting too far out of whack. And usually, you can tell if the defense has changed their call off of something they’re well-known for, then it’s something I’ve got to be aware of and try to react accordingly.”
The Titans have the 10th-most rush attempts (249) and the fewest pass attempts (176) in the league right now. But with quarterback Ryan Tannehill set to return from a two-game absence following a high-ankle sprain, and rookie wideout Treylon Burks on track to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos after sitting out the past four games while battling turf toe, the offense could be trending toward a more balanced approach moving forward.
In two games with rookie quarterback Malik Willis under center, the Titans averaged 67.5 yards passing, 243 yards rushing, and 291.5 yards of total offense per game. In the six previous games Tannehill started, those numbers — 165.5 yards passing, 108.6 rushing yards, 274.1 yards of total offense per game — were far more balanced.
“I think you have to look for ways to keep them honest,” Downing continued. “Maybe it’s certain play passes; it doesn’t necessarily have to be traditional drop-back nature — our screen game has been a strength of ours. … We’re always looking for ways to make sure that we’re not getting predictable; a little bit different than that Houston game where predictable was OK when we were cranking 8 to 10 yards a pop. We need to make sure that we’re keeping them honest. That’s constantly something that the staff and I are discussing on the headsets and trying to keep them off-balance.”
No Titans receiver registered a reception in Sunday’s 20-17 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — just the fourth time that’s happened in the past two decades, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
The game before that, Robert Woods was the only wideout with a reception, as running backs and tight ends accounted for more targets (five) than the receivers did (three). Not exactly the kind of stats you’d like to see heading into a matchup with the No. 1-ranked pass defense in the NFL. The Broncos have allowed the fewest passing yards per game (165.8) and the fewest touchdown passes (four), and they’re the only team this season to not allow a passing play of longer than 40 yards.
But Burks’ presence, should he make it onto the field Sunday at Nissan Stadium, ought to help at least keep Denver’s secondary honest. Before his injury, the 6-foot-2 rookie was Tennessee’s second-most-targeted receiver, and he ranked second behind Woods in receptions and yards. In the four games with Burks out of the lineup, the Titans have averaged 84 fewer passing yards per game.
While Sunday’s matchup isn’t exactly the most favorable “welcome back” game for Tannehill and Burks, it at least expands the playbook a bit more than what Tennessee was working with, with Willis running the show.
“Certainly, [there are] things that we try to do to help out [with separation] in those regards,” Downing said. “Obviously, some very talented corners in this league; we’re going to play some this Sunday [Patrick Surtain II, K’Waun Williams, Ronald Darby]. … I think that we’ve built quite a catalogue of trying to get some of those rub releases and things of that nature. And there’s always a balance in that too; holding the ball too long or letting something long developing unfold can put a lot of pressure on the protection. So we’re always looking for ways to try to scheme those guys up, for sure.”
The Titans will face the Broncos this Sunday, Nov. 13, at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is at noon Central on CBS, with Andrew Catalon and James Lofton on the call.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_.