First of all, try as you might, you cannot make “Saints” an anagram for “Titans.” The words look like they are anagrammatical, but they are not.
What the Saints are, however, is the final team with a winning record to visit Nissan Stadium this (regular) season. (The Two-Toners face two other teams on the right side of .500 — New England and Pittsburgh — on the road.)
The Fightin’ Fleurs-de-Lis are likely to start Taysom Hill at quarterback now that he’s healthy. The converted tight end/H-back/thingamajig presents unusual matchup problems because he’s built like a tight end, can run for tough yardage and has a serviceable arm. If New Orleans decides to proceed with a more traditional signal caller, there’s always Trevor Siemian, who has been handling the quarterbacking duties since Jameis Winston’s season-ending injury.
The Saints have a formidable rush defense. The Titans showed in last week’s Sunday night upset win against Rams in L.A. that the loss of Derrick Henry isn’t going to keep them from their run-heavy mentality. It’s no longer the monarchy it was; more like a Venetian-style oligarchy that’s very complicated and featuring a lot of seemingly random rotation. Anyway, that’s a matchup to keep an eye on.
Speaking of defense, the Titans have one, which should keep them among the NFL’s best teams while the Best Football Player on This or Any Other Planet recovers.
Kickoff is noon Sunday on CBS with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call.