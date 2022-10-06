Youth roller derby is an intricate operation. Played on an oval track, it involves two teams of five skaters, seven refs and — in Nashville Junior Roller Derby’s case — a dedicated corps of parents.
Founded in 2010, Nashville Junior Roller Derby is the youth affiliate team of Nashville Roller Derby, Nashville’s adult league. (Previously known as the Nashville Rollergirls, NRD updated its name in 2019 to include all gender identities.) The Junior Roller Derby is open to players of any gender ages 8 to 17, and there are currently 25 players on the team.
“The first skill that we teach to brand-new skaters is how to fall safely,” says Lea Davis, NJRD’s executive director, who the team calls Queen Mother. Davis calls the games “controlled chaos.”
“Each team fields five skaters, and that includes one ‘jammer,’ who is the point-scoring player, and four blockers,” Davis explains. “The goal is for your team’s jammer to pass the other team’s blockers. And your jammer gets a point for each pair of hips they pass. And this happens in a two-minute period called a ‘jam.’ ”
In real time, games are a blur of limbs and skates. For Brigid Davis, a player whose moniker is Queen B, “Feeling the adrenaline and wind in my face when I’m on the track doesn’t compare to anything else.”
For Nashville’s roller derby teams, this thrill is hard-won. Over the past two years, NJRD practiced in outdoor hockey rinks, parking lots and nature trails. They played in hot weather, with no coach, and through a pandemic that cut their number of team members in half.
Both Nashville Junior Roller Derby and Nashville Roller Derby previously practiced at The Fairgrounds Nashville — but the building they practiced in was demolished in 2019 to make way for Nashville SC’s Geodis Park and a new expo center. Executive director Davis says despite the team being previously assured that community groups could return to their practice spaces, the fairgrounds facilities were soon booked with “events that were paying much more in rent than we could afford to.”
Then the pandemic stopped practices for a year. When the team contacted the fairgrounds a year later, they didn’t receive a response.
Undeterred, Davis and other volunteers spent a year visiting as many locations as they could while temporarily practicing at an outdoor hockey rink in Bellevue. Eventually, both the youth and adult teams contacted Vice Mayor Jim Shulman for advice.
“He was wonderful, and committed to helping us find a new location,” says Davis. Shulman helped secure a partnership between the junior team and Metro Nashville Public Schools. Roller derby requires a space with no poles, a large footprint, and floor suitable for skating: after some searching, NJRD found this at Cohn School in West Nashville. They had their first practice at the school in early September.
“I think it really was a test of the team,” Davis says. “I feel like we’ve really come through it together. And so, on the one hand, on paper it may seem like the pandemic weakened our team, but I think actually in the long run, it’s strengthened it. Because it’s only due to the love of the sport and the love of the teammates that the team pulled through, honestly.”
A player who goes by Cosmic Hazard says her favorite memory of NJRD is from a time when the team still lacked a practice space. “I love our trail skates,” she says. “When we used to not have a home turf, we would go on trail skates and we’d just skate through the forest and we’d talk.”
Hazard joined the team after skating for the Fort Walton Beach Junior Bombers in Florida. At NJRD, she felt immediately accepted. “When I first joined this team, I was overwhelmed with the love and how much I fit in,” she says. “I feel like in a lot of sports, you have to look a certain way; you have to be a certain way. But in roller derby, you can be any way you want to.”
Queen B agrees. “In roller derby, everybody is important and special,” she says. “There’s no ‘derby body’ — big and small, tall and short, everybody can exceed amazingly in derby. If you’re loud or if you’re quiet, if you’re gay or if you’re straight, and for us since we’re a coed team, however you identify on the gender spectrum, we’ll welcome you with open arms. Whenever I think of derby, I just think of love, acceptance and pride.”
In her time with the team, Davis has seen plenty of lives transformed by the sport. “They know what it feels like to get hit and to fall and to get right back up again,” she says. “And I think that those lessons carry over onto their life off of the track.”
