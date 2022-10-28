As Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill stood at the podium on Wednesday answering questions about the injury he suffered in Sunday’s 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, he took a page out of head coach Mike Vrabel’s book.
The 34-year-old QB fielded four consecutive questions specifically regarding his injured ankle. No answer lasted longer than six seconds.
“You guys see where this is going, right?” Tannehill joked. “You can keep trying [to get information out of me], or we can [talk about] Houston.”
And while Tannehill may not be saying much, perhaps everything that needs to be said can be gleaned from this week’s Titans injury report.
Tannehill, who was in a walking boot after Sunday’s win but was out of it midweek, did not practice on Wednesday, and he was a limited participant on Thursday. Rookie Malik Willis took first-team reps for the first time since training camp.
“Malik is expected — as is everybody — to prepare as the starter,” said Vrabel. “We've got a multitude of plays that we can run. The ones that we have in that we feel like can help us win against Houston, then there are other plays that we could go to if another quarterback had to be in there.”
Added Willis: “As far as the quarterback position goes, you’ve got to prepare as if you’re the starter because you just have to know so much, regardless. … [I’m] just doing everything that Ryan would be doing to prepare himself to play.”
While the extent of Tannehill’s injury isn’t known, it does Tennessee no good starting him if he’s at anything less than 100 percent. Not to mention, Houston is a very beatable team, even with Willis under center.
The Titans offensive line has allowed 70 pressures, 39 hurries, 21 hits and 14 sacks this year. Dennis Daley has surrendered 20 pressures, 11 hurries, six hits and three sacks himself, and Aaron Brewer and Nick Petit-Frere haven’t been much better either.
The Texans have the sixth-highest hurry rate in the NFL, and they average seven pressures per game. If Tannehill’s mobility is limited in any way, Willis’ elusiveness and ability to escape the pocket under pressure could prove advantageous behind an offensive line that’s given Tannehill an average of just 2.79 seconds to throw this season.
“He has had a lot of growth since his time here, going back to the spring, up until this point,” Tannehill said of Willis. “He is trying to do everything we asked of him on top of everything in the meetings. He is a talented player athletically. He definitely has made a lot of strides since he has been here.”
If the Titans do roll with Willis, Sunday’s game should have Derrick Henry’s name written all over it.
Houston ranks 31st in total defense and 32nd in rushing defense, allowing 164.7 yards per game and eight rushing touchdowns through seven games. Henry has three consecutive 200-yard games against Houston with seven rushing touchdowns, and he could very well make it four straight on Sunday.
If Willis is under center, the path to a win seems obvious. Henry, who’s rushed for 100 yards or more in three straight weeks, should see 25 to 30 carries. Dontrell Hilliard, who has the third-most receptions (12) and receiving yards (132) on the team, should see multiple targets out of the backfield.
There should be plenty of opportunities to get Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — two of the Titans’ most sure-handed receivers — plus tight ends Austin Hooper and Chig Okonkwo the ball in the middle of the field.
Offensive coordinator Todd Downing should simplify things for Willis by dialing up bubble screens and swing passes and using play action to his advantage.
Then again, the Titans do have the 29th-ranked passing offense in the NFL. They have the second-fewest passing yards (993) and third-fewest receptions (96), and their offensive line is the second-worst pass blocking unit in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.
Perhaps it’s best to just give it to Henry and get out of his way.
The Titans will take on the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 30, at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is 3:05 p.m. Central, with CBS' Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta on the call.
