We’re just weeks away from hockey season, and today It’s All Your Fault co-hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling are joined by Scene reporter and Nashville Predators expert J.R. Lind to discuss how the players are looking now that they’ve gotten back on the ice for training camp.
Who stood out among the prospects? Which veteran players were looking ready to lead the pack through this “competitive rebuild”? And what does "competitive rebuild" mean anyway?
Also discussed: Have the Nashville Predators burned a bridge with Filip Forsberg? That’s the question Gallagher asked in a recent Nashville Post story.
Plus: Early predictions! Will this team make the playoffs? Why or why not? And how could the rest of the offseason Central Division shakeups impact the Predators' success?
You can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.