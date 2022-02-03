Not only is it Filbruary, but it’s contract-year Filbruary! So this week co-hosts Michael Gallagher, J.R. Lind and Megan Seling dig into David Poile’s recent comments that confirmed the franchise will be “talking and meeting with Filip’s representatives in the near future to, I guess for lack of a better way of saying, just take the dialogue up.”
Also discussed: Poile loves to make moves at the trade deadline but he definitely should not. And what the heck are the NHL players going to do in The Fountains of Bellagio during this weekend’s All-Star competition in Vegas?
Plus: Curling and s’mores!
