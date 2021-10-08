It's been some kind of week for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. The paragon of virtue was caught on camera with a young woman "dancing close to Meyer's lap," as the Associated Press put it for some reason, at his eponymous bar in Columbus, Ohio. Such was the distraction, he called off the weekly team meeting Monday. And then, facing a barrage of reports that he lost credibility with his team (with at least one player saying he didn't have any to begin with), he called a team meeting Wednesday to apologize.
This would probably be a bump in the road if the Sparkle Kitties were anywhere close to "good" or even "mediocre," but as it stands they are quite bad, winless on the campaign. And if Meyer wasn't such a self-righteous blowhard, it would probably just be a hiccup. The news around the team has been about everything but football, but that's probably just as well, given that the football isn't any good.
But hey, at least the Fightin' Duvals are consistent — unlike their opponent Sunday, your Tennessee Titans, who can go on the road to Seattle, one of the toughest places to play in the NFL, and beat a good Seahawks team. And then they can lose to the heretofore hapless Jets in overtime. Yes, the Titans were banged up Sunday, missing both Julio Jones and A.J. Brown (and pass rusher Bud Dupree and the team's top weapon, punter Brett Kern). But all of that has very little to do with the fact that Ryan Tannehill was sacked seven times (!) by the New York defense. Part of that is on Tannehill (on at least two of those sacks, he had time to throw the ball away), and part of it is because his receivers — all playing two spots higher on the depth chart than they should be — couldn't get open. But you don't give up seven sacks unless your offensive line is getting blown up ... and the once-heralded big boys up front aren't getting it done.
But hey, Derrick Henry is on pace to rush for more than 2,100 yards (and to add more than 500 receiving yards to boot), and Jones and Brown look to be ready to play this weekend. The already-bad Jags are having a very bad week indeed. And don't get it twisted: The Titans have games against Buffalo and Kansas City next, so this one is a big-timer for the Two-Toners.
The big non-lap-dance news out of north Florida is the development of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first pick in this year's draft. It's going about as well as you can expect for a rookie quarterback playing for a bad team (ignoring Zach Wilson slashing the Titans last week). He's got five passing TDs against seven interceptions (but he's only been sacked six times!).
Sunday's game kicks off at noon with Tom McCarthy and Tiki Barber on the call for CBS.