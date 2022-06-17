Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.
From Bloomberg: Disney+ Could Lose 20 Million Subscribers by Ceding Cricket
From The Intercept: Elephant in the Zoom: Meltdowns Have Brought Progressive Advocacy Groups to a Standstill at a Critical Moment in World History
From National Geographic: Legendary Spanish galleon shipwreck discovered on Oregon coast
From The Atlantic: Under the Banner of Hulu
From The Athletic: The disappearance of Wee Willie McLean: Solving America’s oldest soccer mystery
From the Pew Research Center: Journalists Sense Turmoil in Their Industry Amid Continued Passion for Their Work
From The New Yorker: Yoko Ono's Art of Defiance
From Boston Review: Labor's Militant Minority
From The New York Times: They Conflated 'The Wire' With Reality
From The New Statesman: A vomiting cat and a reader, of sorts, in the village shop. Country life isn’t dull
From Smithsonian: Blue Holes Show Hurricane Activity in the Bahamas Is at a Centuries-Long Low
From The New York Times: How Houston Moved 25,000 People From the Streets Into Homes of Their Own
From Los Angeles: San Fernando Valley’s First Homeless Shelter Honors the Late Alex Trebek
From Liquor.com: The Complicated Journey from Holy Studies to Hospitality
From Bon Appetit: The Quiet Resistance of Instagram’s Trendy Colorful Tortillas
From National Geographic: Armadillos are expanding further into the U.S.—and why is still a mystery
From The New Yorker: How Did Guns Get So Powerful?
From Garden & Gun: The Southern Story of Tomatoes
From The Wall Street Journal: The Age of Emotional Overstatement
From The New Statesman: What the “men don’t read novels” debate gets wrong about fiction
From The Washington Post: George Washington University to stop using ‘Colonials’ name by 2023-24
From The Guardian: Parts of John Hughes’ novel The Dogs copied from The Great Gatsby and Anna Karenina
From The New Yorker: The Cracked Wisdom of Dril
From The New York Times: ‘Want to Play Some Chess?’ The Sounds of Late Night Chess Around New York City
From The Washington Post: During Watergate, John Mitchell Left His Wife. She Called Bob Woodward.