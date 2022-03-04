Lynx
Photo: Amiee Stubbs

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The New YorkerThe Historian Scrutinizing Our Idea Of Monuments

From NPR: A closer look at the volunteers who are signing up to fight the Russians

From the New York PostLoud sex is ruining hundreds of New Yorkers’ lives, 311 reports show

From CNN: Dinosaur fossil discovery may be the oldest stegosaur ever found

From NewsweekVladimir Putin's Black Belt Revoked by International Taekwondo Organization

From The New York TimesDr. Bronner’s, the Soap Company, Dips Into Psychedelics

From NPR: The 'United Nations of cat federations' bans Russian cats from its competitions

From VicePhotographing carnival strippers in the 70s

From Them: How The Righteous Gemstones Quietly Became TV’s Most Homoerotic Show

