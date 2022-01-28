Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The Cut: Reading Is a Competition Now

From The New York TimesThe Lives of Black Women, at Home and Abroad

From National GeographicHas science solved one of history’s greatest adventure mysteries?

From Gawker: What Happened at The Root?

From The Los Angeles TimesNicolas Cage meditates on movies, music and what makes him happy

From NPR: Peter Robbins, who voiced Charlie Brown in the 1960s, has died

From The Strategist: The Best Butt-Inspired Home Décor

From Jalopnik: Union Pacific Train Thefts Started Right Around The Time It Laid Off Thousands Of Workers

From Vulture: Finally, The Correct Encanto Song Has Broken Into the Top 10

From Vulture: Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich Answer All Our Questions About Scream

From The NationA Bold New Flavor of Tennessee Whiskey: Union-Made

