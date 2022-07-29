Lynx
Photo: Amiee Stubbs

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The New Yorker: How a Mormon Housewife Turned a Fake Diary Into an Enormous Best-Seller

From WPLN: With fewer trees and more concrete, Nashville is heating up. What’s the plan?

From Vanity Fair: "'National Review' is Basically A Fanzine for Ron DeSantis": DeSantis Splits Never Trumpers

From MLK50: When eviction is on the line, some judges are helpful. Some are not.

From Vice: This Grandma’s Dying Wish Was a Giant Dick on Her Grave

From Time: Faith Is Powerful. That's Why Christian Nationalism Is So Dangerous

From The AtlanticThe January 6 Hearings Are Changing Republicans' Minds

From The Ringer: Die Happy: The Oral History of Dashboard Confessional ‘Unplugged’

From The Bulwark: So You Want To Start a Third Party?

