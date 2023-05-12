Last month, a panel of judges halted state legislators' plan to drastically reduce the size of Nashville’s Metro Council. Candidates were already bracing for the big shakeup — Metro’s Planning Department had drawn up preliminary maps. Even with its headcount preserved, the next city council will look very different from this one. The deadline to enter the race is May 18, so we could see some last-minute candidates enter the ring next week. For now, here are a few races to keep an eye on.
Bob Mendes, Sharon Hurt and Freddie O’Connell are leaving the council. All have been major voices in the chamber for the past eight years. Mendes and Hurt age out after two terms as councilmembers at-large, where both earned reputations for weighing in on all manner of legislative matters. Mendes will "retire" from public life. Hurt is running for mayor. O’Connell — who has represented the city’s most consequential zones of development, tourism and business in District 19 for the past two terms — will vie against Hurt and about a dozen others for the city’s top job. O'Connell recently landed Mendes' endorsement.
Angie Henderson could return in a bigger chair. The Forest Hills councilmember spent two terms focused on hyperlocal issues like sidewalks and the tree canopy, and will challenge incumbent Jim Shulman in this year’s race for vice mayor.
A chunk of first-term members currently have unopposed paths to reelection. Antioch returns much of its delegation with Robert Nash, Sandra Sepulveda, Antoinette Lee and Joy Styles all running without challengers. Sean Parker in McFerrin Park, Tonya Hancock in Madison, Courtney Johnston in Crieve Hall, Erin Evans in Hermitage and Kyonzté Toombs in North Nashville are also poised to cruise back to City Hall as incumbents. The group is diverse in gender, race, political ideology and geography, seeding a small crop of rank-and-file returners who will bring some consistency through to the next term.
Burkley Allen and Zulfat Suara hope to return in a crowded at-large field. More than 20 candidates are vying for countywide seats this year, including Delishia Porterfield, Russ Pulley and Jeff Syracuse, all of whom currently serve as district reps.
Four people have pulled petitions in the race to replace O’Connell in District 19. Jasper Hendricks is a fair board commissioner who’s helped push the city’s pending NASCAR deal. Political newcomer Jacob Kupin is president of the Buena Vista Neighborhood Association and a member of the city’s participatory budgeting steering committee. Anyone has enough time to build a campaign, but the developer class will likely align behind a chosen successor because of the district’s significance to real estate and business interests.
In North Nashville, incumbent Brandon Taylor gets two formidable challengers in Jackie Sims and Jamel Campbell-Gooch. Both have been visible in the community as organizers — Sims with the People’s Alliance for Transit, Housing and Employment (PATHE) and Campbell-Gooch with Gideon’s Army, Moving Nashville Forward and, now, the Black Nashville Assembly. Both Sims and Campbell-Gooch have been publicly dedicated to racial and economic equity in the city for years while also taking scrutiny from fellow organizers for their roles in controversial campaigns: Sims for brokering a deal with the Urban League opposite Stand Up Nashville’s efforts to secure a community benefits agreement during evictions at RiverChase Apartments and Campbell-Gooch for a guaranteed basic income experiment in 37208 that never got off the ground.
The council will lose District 6 representative Brett Withers and his curly mustache next year, inviting Clay Capp, Daniel McDonnell and Brandes Holcomb into an open field. Not much has come out from Holcomb, but Capp and McDonnell are running sophisticated and well-financed campaigns. At first glance, both are bearded dads with candidate photos embracing their small children and bios that emphasize the importance of planting trees. Look for them to distinguish themselves beyond the fact that Capp is a public defender who went to Harvard and McDonnell is an urban planner who went to Northwestern in the race to be the most neighborly neighbor in the neighborhoodiest neighborhood.