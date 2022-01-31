The more I dig into the city’s database of enslaved people, the more I’m convinced this is going to open up all kinds of avenues of knowledge on Nashville history. I cannot stress enough how important it is that if your family has these kinds of documents — documents that list the names and relationships of the people your ancestors enslaved — for you to please, please, please donate them to either the city or the state archives so that they will be searchable by others.
This week, I went down the rabbit hole on John Pinchum, who is recorded in the database as wanting his daughter Joyce “forever set free” upon his death. The only thing a Google search reveals about John Pinchum is his burial in the city cemetery, where the entry for his death reads, “Pincham, John, a freeman, a Methodist preacher, Nov 10, 1855, age 85.” (Listen, almost nobody had a standardized spelling for their name, especially in nonliterate communities, until the early to mid-1900s. That means we’re going to spend another week wrestling with multiple spellings of the same people’s names. Just roll with it.) And, well, sorry, but an elderly Methodist minister trying to care for his daughter? And I get to dig around in historical records and email the Tennessee State Library and Archives? How am I supposed to not write about it?
The name “Pinchum” appeared a handful of times in Nashville newspapers in the 1800s. In 1832, there was some piece of legislation pertaining to John and Linsey Pinchum. And then in the 1870s, there was a legal notice that ran in the papers trying to get a hold of some of the Pinchum children.
I emailed the Tennessee State Library and Archives (unofficial Motto: Prepare to have your mind blown) and asked how I might track down this legislation. Within the day, a kind archivist named Zachary Keith had emailed the record of the law: “An Act for the benefit of John and Linsey Pinchem, persons of color. Be it enacted by the General assembly of the State of Tennessee, That the county court of Smith county, be and hereby authorized to emancipate John and Linsey Pinchem, formerly the slaves of Elley Rison, under the rules and regulations of the law as it existed, prior to the passage of the act of 1831, any law to the contrary notwithstanding.” This was passed Oct. 22, 1832.
Keith also sent me a copy of the original petition. In it, we learn that after Elley Rison died, they passed to his daughter, Mrs. Mary Denny, and that they now belonged to her and her new husband, Dr. Lucky. Dr. Lucky was willing to free them if they would pay the mortgage he’d taken out of them at the Smith County Bank and buy him a horse. At the point of the petition, they had bought him the horse, paid off most of his debt, and had the remaining $77 in hand.
But here’s the part it’s important to pay close attention to:
Your petitioners would further represent that this contract between John & Linsey his wife, and the said J.M. Lucky was entered into sometime previous to August 1831, we think in June, and that a part of the money and the horse were paid some time before the enactment passed at the last session of Your honorable body in 1831-2.
Your petitioners would also represent that they are now old and will never have any more children having had a number of them who are mostly living in Smith County, and from whom they dislike to be separated in their old ages as will be the cases if they are emancipated under the regulations & restrictions of the act of 1831-2.
Here’s the deal. In the 1831-32 session, the state legislature passed a law saying that any emancipated slaves had to leave the state. And you can see from the Pinchums’ petition the kind of anguish this caused in enslaved families. John and Linsey, if they were freed in 1832 under this act, would have to leave their children behind and go start new lives in a northern state. So they’re arguing that they entered into this contract with Dr. Lucky in 1831 before the new law was passed. This is smart, but also super interesting. How could, legally speaking, a piece of property enter into a binding agreement with a person?
I think what we’re seeing here is evidence that, for all the bullshit we’ve been taught about how white people just couldn’t even comprehend Black people as human beings, there crop up these bits of evidence suggesting that white people at the time did think that a contract between a white man and his slaves was a legally binding document, which it could only have been if enslaved people were entities who had legal standing and rights. I often say that the best thing that could have happened to the Confederacy was for it to lose the Civil War, because then it could be whatever white racists need it to be. But in real life, here, we see one of the fissures that could have become a fault line in the Confederacy — white slaveowners’ expectations that their agreements with their slaves should be recognized by the state as legally binding, thus granting slaves some legal standing.
Once John and Linsey were free, they moved to Nashville, where in 1835, they were legally married. This is sweet as all get-out, but also just goes to show you that the Pinchums thought this legal recognition of their relationship was important. Now that they could have a legally recorded and recognized marriage, however many decades they were into their commitment to each other, they wanted one.
“John Pincham” shows up in the 1840 census. In his household, there was a free “colored” man between the ages of 36 and 54. This is too young to be John. But then there’s a free man between 55 and 99. This is him. There’s a free woman between 24 and 35. This must be Linsey, but she was older than that, for sure. Then there are 10 slaves in his household: five boys under 10, one man 24 through 35, one girl under 10, one girl 10 through 23, and two enslaved women 24 through 35.
In his will, John names four children: Tom Pinchum, Pheaba Pinchum, Joyce Pinchum (who he wanted freed) and Amanda Hawkins. I suspect the younger free man in the household in 1840 was George Hawkins, Amanda’s husband, and the enslaved people in their 20s were John and Linsey’s children. The kids may have been grandkids. How were the Pinchums able to own their family? Were they a wedding gift from the Luckys? Was some organization in town helping parents purchase their children? Those are questions for historians smarter than me. But it strikes me as notable that, within eight years of being free, they owned 10 people. The amount of money that represents is pretty massive, and John was a minister and a water carrier. Fine jobs, but not “afford 10 slaves” kinds of jobs.
Here’s the other thing I can’t wait for historians to dig into. I think we’re seeing families with enslaved people in them informally freeing their family members so that they can remain in the state. We know that in 1840, John Pinchum owned 10 people. In 1850, there does not appear to be a single Pinchum/Pinchem/Pincham slave owner in Davidson County (or anywhere for that matter), though John must still have owned Joyce, since he freed her at his death in 1855. Tom Pinchum is in the 1860 census and Amanda Hawkins is in the 1850 and 1860 censuses. If they had been legally freed, they could not still be living in Tennessee (as we just talked about earlier). But if they were known enslaved people, they could not be in the census.
We’ve seen other people who seem to be in this situation — we know they were enslaved; we know if they were legally freed, they would have to leave Tennessee; and we see them named in the census, or (in the case of Jack Macon) we see them listed as free people of color when they died.
My guess is that the only really good records of who owned whom were kept by the enslaving family itself. And if the enslaving family wasn’t willing to claim its slaves, the state really didn’t have a mechanism by which to check and see who a person belonged to. So if John Pinchum stopped identifying himself as a slave owner and stopped identifying his children as slaves, and if any white person who would have known different lived clear over in Smith County or even back in Virginia, then maybe the situation just became what they said it was?
And then, if no one is identifying themselves as enslaver or enslaved, the people who had been enslaved may have been able to just become free by living that way. When the census taker comes to your door and asks for your name and age and that of everyone in your household, you don’t bother to tell him that you’re a slave and don’t count. You just let him write you down, like it’s an ordinary thing. And slowly you’re building up all these legal recognitions that you’re a free person who lives in Nashville.
And so you are. And so you do.
Linsey lived another 20 years after John died, mostly staying with one child or another. She was nearly 100 when she died in 1872. The legal notice that her daughter Amanda had placed in the papers? It would seem to be notice of the probate of her mother’s estate.
I would be incredibly curious to know if this kind of informal emancipation was also happening in Memphis and Chattanooga. It’s one thing if the story is that you have to escape north to a free state or possibly even north to Canada to get free. As inspiring as that was for some people, it must have been too daunting for others. And it would have meant leaving your family and never seeing them again.
But if Tennessee had a place (or places ... this is all kind of unknown stuff as of yet) where you could go and become free just by blending in? That’s much more doable for many more people.
When you think of all of the people who have found Nashville and Memphis safer places for living the kinds of lives they want to live — from these informally emancipated families, to LGBT families, to immigrants and artists — and realizing that this probably does go back to the 1830s at least, is it really surprising that Republicans would carve Nashville up into districts under more rural control?
But the surprise may be on them. We’ve had 200 years of practice being like this. We might instead change the more rural parts of our new districts in ways Republicans really don’t like.